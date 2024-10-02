WAITING FOR GODOT Adds Additional Week of Performances At Theatre Royal Haymarket

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An additional week of performances has been added for Waiting for Godot at Theatre Royal Haymarket, now running until 21 December 2024. Directed by James Macdonald, starring Lucian Msamati and Ben Whishaw, Waiting For Godot opened at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 19 September.

Didi and Gogo wait by a tree for a man named Godot. They don't know who he is, why they are meeting or what time he is coming – only that something incredible could happen when he does…

“Let us do something, while we have the chance… at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it before it is too late!”

Don't miss the play that changed the rules.

The cast is joined by Luca Fone, Alexander Joseph and Ellis Pang sharing the role of The Boy and Dean Graham (Understudy Vladimir and Lucky) and David Lee-Jones (Understudy Estragon and Pozzo).

The creative team includes Rae Smith (Set and Costume Design), Bruno Poet (Lighting Design), Ian Dickinson and Niamh Gaffney for Autograph (Sound Design), Campbell Young Associates (Hair and Make-up Design), Amy Ball (Casting CDG), Max Harrison (Associate Director), Hazel Holder (Voice Coach), Lucy Hind (Movement Director), Enric Ortuño (Fight Director) and Kate West (Production Manager).

Tickets are on sale now. 25,000 tickets across the run have been priced at £25 or less, spread throughout the house, of which 5,000 are held for under 30s and Blue Light workers.

Waiting for Godot is produced by Kate Horton for Fictionhouse and Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment, in association with Kate Pakenham Productions.

Comments