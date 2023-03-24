Video: Watch an All New Trailer From BRIEF ENCOUNTER Rehearsal

An all new rehearsal trailer has been released for Wiltshire Creative and New Wolsey Theatre's Brief Encounter by Noel Coward, presented in association with Yvonne Arnaud Theatre. Check out the video below!

The production opens on 4 April at Salisbury Playhouse, with previews from 31 March before transferring to New Wolsey Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and finally Northern Stage.

The cast is led by Nicole Bryan (Myrtle), Hanora Kamen (Laura Jesson), Jammy Kasongo (Alec Harvey), Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Albert Godby), Tom Self (Fred Jesson and Stephen Lynn), Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (Beryl), Luke Thornton (Stanley), and Chioma Uma (Dolly Messiter).

When a chance encounter in a train station tearoom kindles a timid, yet passionate, love affair between a married doctor and a suburban housewife, the two are forced to question if it's worth risking everything for the sake of love. Tender and joyous, this show has all the drama of the original masterpiece with added live music, comedy and spectacle, taking you on a rollercoaster ride through all of love's beautiful complications. Brief Encounter is adapted by award-winning theatre-maker Emma Rice, directed by the New Wolsey Theatre's new Chief Executive Douglas Rintoul (Made in Dagenham, Private Lives and All My Sons) and brought to you by the producers behind The Ladykillers and Guys and Dolls.