Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch an All New Trailer From BRIEF ENCOUNTER Rehearsal

The production opens on 4 April at Salisbury Playhouse, with previews from 31 March.

Mar. 24, 2023  

An all new rehearsal trailer has been released for Wiltshire Creative and New Wolsey Theatre's Brief Encounter by Noel Coward, presented in association with Yvonne Arnaud Theatre. Check out the video below!

The production opens on 4 April at Salisbury Playhouse, with previews from 31 March before transferring to New Wolsey Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and finally Northern Stage.

The cast is led by Nicole Bryan (Myrtle), Hanora Kamen (Laura Jesson), Jammy Kasongo (Alec Harvey), Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Albert Godby), Tom Self (Fred Jesson and Stephen Lynn), Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (Beryl), Luke Thornton (Stanley), and Chioma Uma (Dolly Messiter).

When a chance encounter in a train station tearoom kindles a timid, yet passionate, love affair between a married doctor and a suburban housewife, the two are forced to question if it's worth risking everything for the sake of love. Tender and joyous, this show has all the drama of the original masterpiece with added live music, comedy and spectacle, taking you on a rollercoaster ride through all of love's beautiful complications. Brief Encounter is adapted by award-winning theatre-maker Emma Rice, directed by the New Wolsey Theatre's new Chief Executive Douglas Rintoul (Made in Dagenham, Private Lives and All My Sons) and brought to you by the producers behind The Ladykillers and Guys and Dolls.





THE TALES OF PETER RABBIT AND JEMIMA PUDDLE-DUCK Returns to Wiltons Music Hall for One Wee Photo
THE TALES OF PETER RABBIT AND JEMIMA PUDDLE-DUCK Returns to Wilton's Music Hall for One Week This Easter
The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck is returning to Wilton's Music Hall for one-week this Easter!
Richard Jones Production of Saint-Saëns SAMSON ET DALILA Becomes 60th Production to F Photo
Richard Jones' Production of Saint-Saëns' SAMSON ET DALILA Becomes 60th Production to Feature on ROH Stream
The Royal Opera House has announced that Richard Jones' epic 2022 production of Camille Saint-Saëns' operatic masterpiece Samson et Dalila is available on Royal Opera House Stream – the 60th production to be included since it launched last year. 
Greenwich Theatres 2023 Kids Theatre Festival is Bigger and Better Than Ever Before!& Photo
Greenwich Theatre's 2023 Kid's Theatre Festival is Bigger and Better Than Ever Before! 
The Greenwich Theatre Kid's festival has been a much-loved highlight of the venue's annual programme since the strand was launched in 2007 with just half a dozen shows. 
Dearman, Houchen & More Lead AT LAST, IT’S SUMMER Concert Photo
Dearman, Houchen & More Lead AT LAST, IT’S SUMMER Concert
The full company for the star-studded company has been confirmed for the West End Gala charity concert new musical AT LAST, IT’S SUMMER. See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on BroadwayVideo: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
March 23, 2023

See video of Fat Ham celebrating its first preview on Broadway!
Video: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HEREVideo: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HERE
March 23, 2023

Steven Levenson ('tick, tick...BOOM!,' 'Dear Evan Hansen') and Danielle Sanchez-Witzelare the writers of Hulu's new musical series, Up Here. Watch a video of the writers discussing collaborating on the series over Zoom, and working with the series' director, Thomas Kail, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ('Frozen').
Video: Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt-Pulford Sing 'Seeing Is Believing' From ASPECTS OF LOVEVideo: Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt-Pulford Sing 'Seeing Is Believing' From ASPECTS OF LOVE
March 23, 2023

Check out an all new video of Laura Pitt-Pulford and Jamie Bogyo performing 'Seeing is Believing'! Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Aspects of Love comes to the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season. Performances begin on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023.
Photos/Video: BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber's BirthdayPhotos/Video: BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber's Birthday
March 23, 2023

 Although composer Andrew Lloyd Webber wasn’t in the house, and will miss tonight’s opening of his new musical, Bad Cinderella (the first time he’s ever been absent one of his Broadway opening nights), the cast and entire sold-out crowd sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the Tony Award winning Broadway legend and wheeled out a five-foot birthday cake after the bows at the show’s final preview performance last night.
Photos & Video: See Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More at The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre FestivalPhotos & Video: See Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More at The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival
March 22, 2023

See photos and video of The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival!
share