Video: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Performs 'When E're She Looked At Me' at West End Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The cast of The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button made every second count at West End Live, performing 'When E're She Looked At Me'. Check out the video here!

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button begins performances at the Ambassadors Theatre tonight, October 10. With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.

Under the light of a full moon, something most curious occurs… Benjamin Button is born old. Bound to the fate of growing younger each day, Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong?

Only time and tide will tell…

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, join us with friends and loved ones at the Ambassadors Theatre for a unique chance to catch this enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary new musical.

You’ll love every second.

Comments