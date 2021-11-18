Video Roundup: Meet the West End's Newest Elphaba, Lucie Jones

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the West End of production of Wicked has found their next Elphaba in West End star Lucie Jones. Jones, alongside Ryan Reid, Sophie-Louise Dann, and Gary Wilmot, will lead the new London cast at the Apollo Victoria Theatre from Tuesday 1 February 2022.

Jones is no stranger to the theater-- she's graced the West End stage in shows like Les Miserables, Waitress, and more!

We're rounding up some amazing musical theatre performances from Jones ahead of her stint as the Wicked Witch of the West. Which one is your favorite?

She Used to Be Mine from Waitress

One Day More from Les Miserables

Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl

Way Back to Then from [title of show]

Maybe This Time from Cabaret

Take Me or Leave Me from Rent

You Matter to Me from Waitress

Tomorrow from Annie

...and The Wizard and I from Wicked!

Lucie Jones is an award-winning actor and solo artist. Born in the Welsh village of Pentyrch, Lucie first came to national prominence as a finalist in ITV's The X Factor in 2009, mentored by Dannii Minogue. Alongside her fellow contestants, she also featured in a 56-date sell-out national arena tour, The X-Factor Live, and recorded the number-one selling single You Are Not Alone. Lucie is starring until 27 November 2021 as 'Jenna Hunterson' in the UK Tour of the musical Waitress, a role she previously played in the West End, where her celebrated performance won her three awards. Her acclaimed and prolific career has seen her perform all over the world in both concerts and musicals, including her 2010 West End debut as 'Cosette' in Les Misérables. In 2017, Lucie was invited to take part in the live televised final of Eurovision: You Decide. After subsequently winning the public vote, she went on to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, performing her song Never Give Up On You to a global audience of over 300 million people. Her acclaimed album, Lucie Jones - Live at the Adelphi, is available on CD and all streaming formats. Prior to joining Wicked, Lucie will be appearing in concert in Cardiff and London on 13 and 14 December respectively.