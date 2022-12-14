Video: Rehearsals Begin For LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS in London

An all new video has been released to mark the start of rehearsals for the West End premiere of Sam Steiner's Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner will star in the hilarious and provocative play directed by Josie Rourke (BAFTA and Oscar-nominated Mary Queen of Scots; As You Like It, Soho Place).

Check out the video below!

Following a strictly limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from 18 January - 18 March 2023, the production will play at Manchester Opera House from 21 - 25 March 2023 and Theatre Royal Brighton from 28 March - 1 April 2023. Tickets are now on sale at lemonstheplay.co.uk.

You're going to speak more than 123 million words in your lifetime. What will you do when they run out?

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny romantic comedy about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can't say anything anymore.

Sam Steiner's debut play received great acclaim when it was first staged at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015, winning three Judges' Awards at the National Student Drama Festival. It has since been performed at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Camden People's Theatre. His other works for theatre include You Stupid Darkness! (Paines Plough and Theatre Royal Plymouth), Kanye the First (HighTide) and A Table Tennis Play (Walrus Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe).

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons will be directed by Josie Rourke, designed by Robert Jones with lighting design by Aideen Malone, sound design by George Dennis, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and the Associate Costume Designer is Kinnetia Isidore. Further creatives to be announced.