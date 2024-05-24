Photos: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Commemorates One Year Since Turner's Passing With Floral Installation

Principal cast members Zoe Birkett (Tina Turner) and Roland Bell (Ike Turner), recently paid a visit to the installation at Hays Galleria.
In partnership with Fleurs de Villes, who feature floral artists around the world, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is presenting a floral tribute to Tina Turner by Ricky Paul Florist, currently on display at Hay's Galleria in London Bridge.
Ricky Paul Florist created the floral tribute using pampas grass, help heads sprayed gold to create the dress and a gorgeous display of roses surrounding the design inspired by the Tina Turner Rose.
Today, Friday 24 May 2024, commemorates the one year anniversary of the icon's passing.
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, choreographed by Anthony van Laast and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The show currently stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses sharing the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.
The critically acclaimed production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is dedicated to the memory of Tina Turner, who sadly passed away in May 2023. She would have turned 85 on 26 November this year.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Videos