Photos: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Commemorates One Year Since Turner's Passing With Floral Installation

In partnership with Fleurs de Villes, who feature floral artists around the world, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is presenting a floral tribute to Tina Turner by Ricky Paul Florist, currently on display at Hay's Galleria in London Bridge.

Ricky Paul Florist created the floral tribute using pampas grass, help heads sprayed gold to create the dress and a gorgeous display of roses surrounding the design inspired by the Tina Turner Rose.