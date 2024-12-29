Video: Meet Hades and Persephone from Lost Dog's RUINATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Jean Daniel Brousse and Anna-Kaye Gayle discuss playing Hades and Persephone in Lost Dog's Ruination in the video here.

"In this version of the story, Hades drives a transit van, and he sees Persephone. He opens the window, he asked her "do you want to come with me," and she did," says Brousse.

Gayle responds: "He kidnapped me."

The Royal Ballet and Lost Dog are presenting the first revival of Ruination, an alternative Christmas dance show taking place throughout the festive period. Melding dance comedy and theatre, Lost Dog’s Artistic Director Ben Duke is known for his witty and inventive reinterpretations of the classics. This Christmas the company retells the Greek myth of Medea and her relationship with Jason – he’s much shorter than you’d expect, and it’s possible she didn’t murder her children – as an alternative festive show about how love and forgiveness are not always the answer.



Presented in the intimate Linbury Theatre, Ruination takes place in the underworld of Hades while up above on the Main Stage of the Royal Opera House, The Royal Ballet’s production of Cinderella returns.

This production links the two stages of the Royal Opera House in a unique and humorous way. Featuring six dancers, live musicians, singers, and much more.

