Video: Marisha Wallace Records 'Never Let Me Go,' Now Available for Streaming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Marisha Wallace perform an original song by Eamonn O'Dwyer for Suzanne Heathcote's adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Never Let Me Go. Ms. Wallace does not appear live on stage but instead offers her exquisite vocals to the recording of this original song, which features in the play.

The song is now streaming on all platforms. Listen below:

Never Let Me Go is currently playing at Rose Theatre until 12 October 2024.

What if you discovered your whole reason for being was not about your life but about making someone else’s possible? Your dreams, your desires, your love for another, all of them irrelevant in a world that values only what you give, without question or condition, to someone you’ve never met and will never know.

Memory and reality collide in this stunning new staging that challenges us to think about what it means to be human. What it means to have hope and heart — to love and to lose.

Comments