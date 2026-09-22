Video: Liv Andrusier Sings Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil's 'Someday' From MARTIN GUERRE

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This October, an all-new version of Olivier Award-winning musical Martin Guerre, from the creators of Les Misérables, Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, and directed by Matthew Warchus, will run at The Old Vic. You can now get a first listen of a brand new song, Someday, from Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon).

Performed by Liv Andrusier (playing Bertrande) and Chris Poon (Musical Supervisor), this new song is just a taste of what to expect from this reimagining of the Olivier Award-winning musical.

This new version of Martin Guerre includes new lyrics and folk-inflected orchestrations, and places Bertrande’s choices at the emotional heart of the show.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 10 Hrs 58 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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