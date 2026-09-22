Video: Liv Andrusier Sings Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil's 'Someday' From MARTIN GUERRE
Performed by Liv Andrusier (playing Bertrande) and Chris Poon (Musical Supervisor), this new song is just a taste of what to expect from this reimagining.
This October, an all-new version of Olivier Award-winning musical Martin Guerre, from the creators of Les Misérables, Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, and directed by Matthew Warchus, will run at The Old Vic. You can now get a first listen of a brand new song, Someday, from Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon).
Performed by Liv Andrusier (playing Bertrande) and Chris Poon (Musical Supervisor), this new song is just a taste of what to expect from this reimagining of the Olivier Award-winning musical.
This new version of Martin Guerre includes new lyrics and folk-inflected orchestrations, and places Bertrande’s choices at the emotional heart of the show.
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