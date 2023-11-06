Video: Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

The production opens at Kiln Theatre on 16 November, with previews from this Thursday 9 November.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

An all new video has been released of the studio recording of the song 'If I Believed', performed by Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty, from the new British musical, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, which opens at Kiln Theatre on 16 November, with previews from this Thursday 9 November.

Check out the video below!

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known.

Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not. But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet - anything could happen.

An earlier version of the musical was first produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. Excerpts from that version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.






