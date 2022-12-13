Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre

An all new trailer has been released for Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor. Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, is currently playing at London's Park Theatre.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is based on the true story of the remarkable, isolating, and unsolved mystery of the Flannan Isles.

Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor stars Ewan Stewart (Titanic, Witness for the Prosecution, River City) as James Ducat, Jamie Quinn (BBC's Two Doors Down, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Thomas Marshall and Graeme Dalling (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Let the Right One In) as Donald MacArthur.

The true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur inspired Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor. The dramatic landscape of the Flannan Isles serves as the setting for the unsolved mystery of three lighthouse keepers who went missing on December 15, 1900.

This haunting tale inspired by an unsolved Hebridean legend plays at Park Theatre until Saturday 31st December 2022.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor features music by Niall Bailey, set and costume design by Zoe Hurwitz, illusion design by John Bulleid, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Nik Paget-Tomlinson.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is partnering with the UK based charity StrongMen. Founded by Dan Cross and Efrem Brynin, StrongMen supports men following bereavement. Grief can cause severe emotional and physical health conditions, which are often overlooked and even ignored, especially in men.

Tickets are selling fast for this fascinating festive treat for those who are brave enough!