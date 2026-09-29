Video: DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL Reveals New Trailer Ahead of Return to the Barbican

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL has released a brand-new trailer, offering a glimpse at the production before it returns to the Barbican in 2027. Check out the video here!

Following the sell-out success and critical acclaim of its strictly limited 2026 season, the worldwide phenomenon DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL will return to London’s Barbican Theatre from 23 March – 15 May 2027.

DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL broke the record at the Barbican for the highest grossing single week of a musical and broken the record five consecutive times for the highest grossing single performance of a musical.

DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL, based on the globally bestselling manga created by writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata, will return to the Barbican Theatre next summer in this reimagined musical production, featuring a score by Frank Wildhorn, with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell.

DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL tells the story of Light Yagami, an exceptionally gifted high school student who one day discovers a mysterious notebook bearing a chilling rule: “Any human whose name is written in this notebook will die in 40 seconds.” The notebook, known as the Death Note, has been dropped into the human world out of boredom by the Shinigami Ryuk. Disillusioned by a justice system he believes fails to punish criminals, Light tests the notebook’s power triggering the sudden death of a criminal live on television.

Convinced he has been chosen to become the “god of a new world,” Light begins using the Death Note to eliminate criminals across the globe. As unexplained deaths mount, the public coins the name “Kira” for the unseen killer, with supporters praising his actions as crime rates plummet. With no physical evidence to follow, the authorities turn to the enigmatic master detective L, setting the stage for a gripping psychological battle between two brilliant minds.

One of the world’s most successful manga titles, Death Note, first published in Japan in 2003, has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and grown into a global cultural phenomenon spanning feature animation, video games, novels, films, television adaptations, and an acclaimed Netflix series, including a blockbuster two-part live-action film adaptation released in 2006. Originally produced by HoriPro in 2015 with the authorization of the original creators, the musical adaptation has since enjoyed acclaimed productions across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and London over the past decade.

Death Note delivers a thrilling exploration of justice, power, and the price of playing God. The storytelling is clear, the stakes are human, and the drama is universal. Audiences are invited to witness the clash of minds and morals, where every choice is fatal, and nothing is written in stone. If you already know it, this is the definitive way to experience it. If you don’t… you should.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 18 Hrs 28 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me