Video: Bob Geldof, Luke Sheppard, and Jamie Wilson Talk Live Aid Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY

Bob Geldof, director Luke Sheppard, and producer Jamie Wilson all came to Toronto to promote Just For One Day, a new musical about the seminal 1985 mega-concert, Live Aid. See footage from the press conference here!

On the musical, Geldof said, "I wanted to keep it as true. I wanted to keep the objective in plain sight. And I wanted to let this younger generation understand the time and what people were thinking and saying."

The North American premiere of Just For One Day, a new musical about the making of the monumental Live Aid concert in 1985, will play a limited run January 26 to March 16, 2025, at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre – in Live Aid's 40th anniversary year.

Tickets to the Toronto engagement will go on public sale on Monday, October 7, 2024, on mirvish.com and 1-800-461-3333.

The production will then travel back to London and will have its West End debut at the Shaftesbury Theatre from May 15, 2025.

About Just For One Day

“We can be heroes, just for one day…” - David Bowie, “Heroes”

On July 13, 1985, music united the world. Forty years on, discover the story of Live Aid in a whole new way — at Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical.

This exhilarating night out “rocks in all the right ways” (WhatsOnStage), with hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney

