Video: Amy Lennox and Rachel Tucker in THELMA & LOUISE Trailer

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The Young Vic Theatre has released an all new trailer from the world premiere of Thelma & Louise, a brand-new musical adaptation of CALLIE KHOURI’s Oscar and Golden-Globe winning movie featuring music by Grammy-nominated iconoclast Neko Case and directed by Trip Cullman. Check out the video here!

Plus, check out photos from the show here and read the reviews here.

A Young Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions, Blue Spruce Productions, Ley Line Entertainment, and CALLIE KHOURI co-production, and Mandy Greenfield, in association with MGM On Stage, Thelma & Louise plays at the Young Vic until Saturday 24 October 2026.

More than thirty years after the film first premiered in cinemas throughout the US, this empowering, funny and deeply moving story about freedom, solidarity and unshakeable friendship, has been reimagined by Khouri for the stage at a time when the politics of the original feel more relevant than ever.

Thelma & Louise stars Olivier Award nominated Amy Lennox (Cabaret, Kinky Boots) as Thelma and Olivier Award nominated Rachel Tucker (Wicked, Come From Away) as Louise, alongside Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hercules, Hadestown) as Hal; Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bonnie & Clyde) as JD; Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes, Wicked) as Darryl; Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Top Hat, Sinatra The Musical) as Jimmy; Letitia Hector (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, 2:22) as Sarah; Tamlyn Henderson (MAMMA MIA!, Waitress) as Harlan / Max; and Jack Butterworth (American Psycho, Here We Are) as Trooper/Singer. The ensemble is made up of Suzie McAdam (Much Ado About Nothing), Eleanor Walsh (Heathers The Musical), Alex Given (Guys and Dolls), Kamilla Fernandes (Sunset Boulevard), Rushand Chambers (The Lion King) and Joshua Dever (Bat Out of Hell).

On a whim, Louise invites her best friend Thelma for a spontaneous weekend getaway. After an ill-fated encounter with a stranger at a roadside honkytonk, their lifelong friendship is forged into something dangerous and unbreakable. Propelled by a soaring musical score, they set out on a last-chance adventure in a world where every card is stacked against them.

The creative team features choreography by Bobbi Jene Smith & Or Schraiber, scenography by Christine Jones & Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Gareth Owen, musical supervision by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestration and arrangements by John Clancy, musical direction by Ed Bussey, wigs, hair and make-up design by Carole Hancock with additional music by Carl Newman, Paul Rigby and Zoe Sarnak.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 14 Hrs 33 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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