Video: THREE MEN IN A BOAT Trailer Released Ahead Of Rose Theatre Kingston Premiere
The trailer previews a world premiere comedy built around rain, rogue swans and rancid cheese.
A new trailer from Rose Theatre Kingston offers a first glimpse of Three Men in a Boat, a comedy built around a doomed boat trip up the Thames. The clip leans into the show's chaotic tone, teasing the trio's journey from Kingston to Oxford derailed by torrential rain, unpredictable dogs and, as the source material promises, some of the most dangerously rancid cheese ever cultivated.
The production is a new stage adaptation by Al Smith of Jerome K. Jerome's 19th-century novel, following lifelong friends Jerome, George and Harris as they set out on what is meant to be a relaxing river holiday. Grant Olding, a Tony nominee for One Man, Two Guvnors, has written original songs for the piece, while John Nicholson has created physical comedy sequences for the production.
Christopher Haydon directs the world premiere at Rose Theatre Kingston, with the description billing it as a mix of Jeeves and Wooster and Apocalypse Now. The cast includes Jonny Weldon, Bronté Barbé, Richard David-Caine and puppeteer Calum Donald-Bruce, who brings puppetry into the mix alongside the show's promised three dozen angry swans.
The trailer arrives as Rose Theatre Kingston continues rolling out its current season, following other recent video previews from the venue promoting upcoming family and mainstage productions.
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