Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vicky Featherstone to Step Down as Artistic Director of the Royal Court

Under her stewardship, the theatre has supported over 600 writers through the writer development programmes and groups

Feb. 03, 2023  
Vicky Featherstone to Step Down as Artistic Director of the Royal Court

Vicky Featherstone has announced she will step down later this year when the search for a new Artistic Director is complete and once they have taken up post.

Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director, the Royal Court Theatre says:

"Being Artistic Director of the Royal Court is one of best jobs in the world - creating something over ten years with the most dedicated, passionate and thoughtful people throughout every single area of the organisation - from stage door to the board and the donors - with the actors, other artists and freelancers who bring all of themselves to make incredible plays happen, and of course having the ultimate privilege of being in daily conversations with visionary, transformational writers. I would do it forever if I could. And although I am usually the last one to leave the party, it's time for me to hand over the guardianship of this extraordinary, enduring mission to someone else. When I started this job in 2013 I set myself a time limit of ten years, and I am holding myself to that. There are no words for how life-changing, challenging, invigorating and complex this job is, and like everyone who has ever done this role here, it is forever part of my DNA.

The search for the next person to take the helm starts now - recruitment for the post will begin in late February and in true Royal Court tradition, I will not leave until the new Artistic Director has begun. I hope this announcement sets fires alight in the bellies of those who can create the future for theatre and I am so excited to see where we will go next.

I've been an Artistic Director and CEO since 1997, first at Paines Plough and then the National Theatre of Scotland, and now here at the Royal Court for a full decade. I have no concrete plans as to what I will do next. Top of the list is to make an appointment at the dentist. Basically I'm releasing myself back into the wild...."

Anthony Burton CBE, Chair of the Board of Trustees, the Royal Court Theatre says:

"Vicky has been a tireless leader of the Royal Court for 10 years, brilliantly navigating turbulent times not least keeping the Court afloat for two years during Covid. She has been an innovator and champion of many initiatives such as the "Me Too" movement in the theatre. We are hugely grateful to Vicky for her invaluable and profound contribution to the work, welfare, and financial stability of the Court."

At the start of Vicky Featherstone's tenure in Summer 2013 the keys of the building were handed over to the writers, for Open Court, a 6 week festival which included 133 performances and over 40 new plays and found new collaborative ways of working across the building. Since then, under Vicky Featherstone's stewardship, the theatre has supported over 600 writers through the writer development programmes and groups and commissioned and premiered work from writers aged 8-80 across five continents, many of whom were first time writers.

These writers have included: Abi Morgan, Lemn Sissay, Mark Ravenhill, Caryl Churchill and Lucy Kirkwood.

The theatre has welcomed schools, poets, scientists, journalists, beat-boxers, drag artists and students amongst many others to their stages since 2013. The work has travelled from the Royal Court's two home stages to the West End, Broadway and off-Broadway, Edinburgh International, Manchester International and WOW Festivals, on national and international tours as well as in partnership online and on screen with the BBC, the Financial Times and the Guardian and the theatre's own digital platform.

The next season of work at the Royal Court, including Vicky's final production, will be announced in March.

Photo Credit: Jill Mead



Cast Announced For Soho Theatre Run and UK Tour of SAP Photo
Cast Announced For Soho Theatre Run and UK Tour of SAP
After being awarded a Stage Edinburgh Award for her performance, Jessica Clark (Versailles, BBC2/ Canal+; The Wife of Willesden, Kiln Theatre; Rotterdam, Trafalgar Studios) will return for the Soho Theatre run and UK Tour of contemporary fast-paced thriller SAP. Clark stars alongside Rebecca Banatvala (Much Ado About Nothing, RSC; The Princess Switch 3, Netflix; The Syndicate, BBC). 
A LITTLE LIFE Releases On Stage Seating For Runs at the Richmond and Harold Pinter Theatre Photo
A LITTLE LIFE Releases On Stage Seating For Runs at the Richmond and Harold Pinter Theatres
With rehearsals starting today, the producers of A Little Life - Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Playful Productions - have announced that they will release on stage seating across the runs at both Richmond and Harold Pinter Theatres priced at just £25 and £35, meaning over a third of all tickets across the run are £40 or under.
Breach Theatre Presents AFTER THE ACT Beginning This Month Photo
Breach Theatre Presents AFTER THE ACT Beginning This Month
A new documentary musical from Breach Theatre examines the dark period of UK history when Section 28 prohibited the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality in schools, and the knock-on effect on the queer community today.
VARDY V ROONEY Will Embark on Tour Beginning in May Photo
VARDY V ROONEY Will Embark on Tour Beginning in May
Following a strictly limited run at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End (6 April – 20 May 2023),Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial  will tour beginning in May.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2023 and Special GuestsJools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2023 and Special Guests
February 2, 2023

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his revered Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced the run of dates and special guests of their 2023 Autumn/Winter UK tour.
Tickets From £30 for ROSE, Starring Maureen LipmanTickets From £30 for ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman
February 2, 2023

The award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Martin Sherman’s Rose transfers to the Ambassador’s Theatre for 28 performances, from Tuesday 23rd of May after sell-out runs at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, and The Park Theatre, London once again starring Maureen Lipman.
Interview: Rob Madge on Unconditional Parental Support and Redefining Queerness as Joyfulness in MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)Interview: Rob Madge on Unconditional Parental Support and Redefining Queerness as Joyfulness in MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
February 1, 2023

Rob Madge is a busy person. A theatre maker, writer and actor, they began working professionally in theatre at the age of 9, having spent the majority of their childhood forcing their family to help them put on shows in the living room, which is brought to life in Rob’s debut play My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?).
Show of the Month: Save up to 37% on NEWSIESShow of the Month: Save up to 37% on NEWSIES
February 1, 2023

Disney’s Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein is now playing at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited season.
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Leads our Top Ten Shows for FebruaryTHE LEHMAN TRILOGY Leads our Top Ten Shows for February
February 1, 2023

February is the shortest month and there's an awful lot of amazing theatre to be fitted in. Head off the winter blues with some fantastic theatrical treats including the return of Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy, the West End transfer of OKLAHOMA! and the very first show at Southwark Playhouse's new venue.
share