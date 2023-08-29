VOGUE WORLD Launches London Fund for the Performing Arts

Those set to receive funding include the National Theatre, the Royal Ballet and Southbank Sinfonia

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 2 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 3 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo 4 Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

VOGUE WORLD Launches London Fund for the Performing Arts

Vogue will donate 100% of net proceeds from ticket sales to Vogue World: London to arts and cultural organisations in London.

Vogue World: London will be held on 14 September at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The theatrical production, conceived with Stephen Daldry, will be inspired by an opening night in the West End. It will mark the start of London Fashion Week, with a red carpet followed by performances across the worlds of opera, theatre, film, contemporary dance, classical and popular music.

The show will feature a roster of global talent including Stormzy, Sir Ian McKellen, Kate Moss, Sophie Okonedo and Sienna Miller.

Vogue editor, Dame Anna Wintour, said this was "absolutely" a response to the decision last year to move arts funding outside London over a three-year period. She told the BBC

"I understand the importance of regional theatres and other organisations.

"[But] the London art scene is so important economically to the city. So many people come to London as tourists to appreciate the art scenes."

With the Vogue World: London Fund for the Performing Arts, Vogue will donate 100% of net proceeds from ticket sales to arts and cultural organisations in London in the form of grants. In addition to ticket proceeds, Vogue is working with a number of organisations to increase donations to the fund through individual contributions.

Grants, which will provide no strings funding that beneficiaries can use for anything related to their core mission and objectives, have been provided to three categories of organisations: 

  • Vogue World Cultural Partners, who have worked closely with Vogue to produce and deliver the Vogue World event, committing talent and resources to the mission, creation and performances on the night.

  • Small grants, which will support small, diverse organisations in London  who have received funding for the first time alongside some who have seen their funding reduced, due to the pressures on London arts funding.

  • Independent artists, with funds going to organisations which support London's performing arts freelancers, as they are the beating heart of London’s creative community. 

Vogue led the selection process for the recipients of these grants, spearheaded by Mark Guiducci, Creative Editorial Director, Vogue and Giles Hattersley, European Features Director, Vogue, and aided by a committee including: 

Vogue World’s donation figure will amount to significantly more than seven figures, with the total raised to be announced the day after the London event.

Additional names set to join Vogue World: London include singer songwriter FKA Twigs, and actors Damian Lewis and James McAvoy.

More information about Vogue World: London is available here.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
I WANT TO GO HOME Excerpt Premieres as Part of the Finborough Theatres #VoicesFromUkraine Photo
I WANT TO GO HOME Excerpt Premieres as Part of the Finborough Theatre's #VoicesFromUkraine

The Finborough Theatre’s ongoing #VoicesFromUkraine season continues with a short video excerpt from Oksana Savchenko’s 2022 play, I Want To Go Home, premiering FREE-TO-VIEW on the Finborough YouTube channel on Thursday, 31 August 2023 at 9.00am, and concurrently on Scenesaver with subtitles.

2
Review: PROM 56 – RATTLE CONDUCTS MAHLERS NINTH, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: PROM 56 – RATTLE CONDUCTS MAHLER'S NINTH, Royal Albert Hall

Last night’s performance consisted of a rendition of Francis Poulenc’s Figure humaine by the BBC Singers, as well as the London Symphony Orchestra tackling Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 9. A fitting pairing for something of a bittersweet evening, as it brings together words from the French Resistance and a tragic farewell from one of the foremost Romantic composers - Sir Simon Rattle conducted both pieces with aplomb.

3
Review: PROM 55 – GERSHWINS PIANO CONCERTO, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: PROM 55 – GERSHWIN'S PIANO CONCERTO, Royal Albert Hall

The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s second outing at this year’s Proms celebrated the magic of movement, with varying degrees of dance in pieces by Stravinsky, Ravel, Gershwin, and a European première from Carlos Simon. Their programme took the audience back in time, beginning in the 2020s and ending in the 1910s; a century of music with a whole host of inspirations.

4
Police Escort Disruptive Audience Members From Performance of GREASE THE MUSICAL Photo
Police Escort Disruptive Audience Members From Performance of GREASE THE MUSICAL

Theatregoers were escorted from a recent performance of Grease in London. During the Saturday night performance at the Dominion Theatre, eight police officers and theatre staff lined the stairway as the disruptive audience members were escorted out, to cheers of 'out, out, out!' from others in attendance. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA StrikeHannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike
London Theatre Week: See THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace for just £25!London Theatre Week: See THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace for just £25!
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for PYGMALION at the Old VicLondon Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for PYGMALION at the Old Vic
Hannah Waddingham to Present FANTASY, MYTHS AND LEGENDS PROM at the Royal Albert HallHannah Waddingham to Present FANTASY, MYTHS AND LEGENDS PROM at the Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You