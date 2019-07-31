VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer for THE VIEW UPSTAIRS, Starring Tyrone Huntley, Andy Mientus, and More!

A brand new trailer has been released for the European premiere of new LGBTQ+ musical THE VIEW UPSTAIRS. The show began previews at the Soho Theatre on 18 July and will run until 24 August.

Watch the trailer below!

The musical opens in present day when Wes (Tyrone Huntley), a young fashion designer buys and abandoned space, not realising this had been the UpStairs Lounge, a vibrant '70s gay bar in the French Quarter of New Orleans, which in 1973, was burned down in an arson attack, killing 32 people. THE VIEW UPSTAIRS brings to life this forgotten community and takes the audience on an exhilarating journey of seduction and self-exploration, celebrating the lives of those forgotten while featuring a soulful, rock and jazz score. The musical also stars Andy Mientus, Declan Bennett, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Cedric Neal and John Partridge as Patrick, Dale, Inez, Willie and Buddy respectively. Completing the cast are Carly Mercedes Dyer as Henri, Gary Lee as Freddy, Joseph Prouse as Richard and Derek Hagen as Cops/Realtor. THE VIEW UPSTAIRS is written by Max Vernon and is directed in London by Jonathan O'Boyle.

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS is produced in London by Jack Maple & Brian Zeilinger for Take Two Theatricals and Ken Fakler, with Creative House Productions and Associate Producers Kittie Fahey, Benjamin Lockwood, Sue Marks and Club 11 London.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories