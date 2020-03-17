VIDEO: Watch A Facebook Livestream Of SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL

The show must go on! Although UK theatres have closed their doors for the time being, The Showstoppers decided to still perform their Olivier Award-winning improv for audiences via Facebook livestream. Watch the video here!

In SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL, the cast instantly transform audience suggestions into all-singing, all-dancing shows - with unpredictable and hilarious results. This hilarious production has been playing at the Lyric Theatre in the West End.

With a BBC Radio Four series and eight years of festivals and touring to their name, The Showstoppers have delighted audiences around the world with their ingenious, unique blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.

The cast includes Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Dylan Emery, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Sean McCann, Adam Meggido, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Oliver Senton, Lucy Trodd, and Sarah-Louise Young, with seven cast members appearing per performance plus a live on-stage band.





