VIDEO: Take a Look at the Trailer for LIFE OF PI at London's Wyndham's Theatre

The Sheffield Theatres production of Life of Pi is transferring to London's Wyndham's Theatre, with performances beginning on Monday 22 June 2020.

Check out a trailer for the production below!

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen year-old boy and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.





