VIDEO: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Performs 'Velvet Nights' in Lockdown

The cast of Immersive Everywhere's critically acclaimed THE GREAT GATSBY, have released a new video filmed during November's lockdown: with a performance of the song Velvet Nights, from the penultimate moment in the show.

The Great Gatsby, created and directed by Alexander Wright- which holds the record as the UK's longest running immersive production -re-opened at the beginning of October but due to the enhanced national restrictions announced on 31 October, was forced to close its doors throughout November.

The show is set to re-open at West End venue IMMERSIVE | LDN on Wednesday 9 December and has now extended its new booking period to Sunday 7 March 2021.

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook re-imagined and re-set the production as an Art Deco Masquerade Ball, with audience members wearing compulsory face coverings to complement their fabulous attire.

Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous large parties. Re-imagined and re-set to meet covid-19 secure guidelines, the champagne flows and as the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest in town.

A hedonistic world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Dress to the nines and immerse yourself in this heart racing adaption of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale of the Roaring Twenties.

Craig Hamilton plays 'Gatsby', alongside Lucinda Turner as 'Daisy', James Lawrence as 'Nick', Dean Graham as 'Tom', Lucas Jones as 'George', Ivy Corbin as 'Jordan', MJ Lee as 'Myrtle', Hugh Stubbins as 'Rosy Rosenthal', Aimee Barrett as 'Lucille' and Alex Wingfield as 'Joey'.

Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said "For us, 2020 has been a year of hard work and immense pride, our talented cast and crews have faced seemingly impossible odds and remarkable challenges to restage this production. For the time in which we were open we couldn't have asked for a more brilliant and engaged audience, who were as delighted as we were to take back to the stages. The second lockdown was always a likelihood, and all we can do is lay our best foot forwards and once again return to the stage - now we're in Tier 2 - with the interests of our audiences and each other at our heart.

We hope this video is a small way to give thanks for that to our audiences who, without them, all would be for nothing."

In order to ensure full compliance with government Covid-Secure guidelines at IMMERSIVE LDN, the capacity of the venue was significantly reduced to help patrons - coming as individuals or in household groups - to keep a safe distance from others; and the nature of the show naturally enables social distancing. The show content was altered and updated to avoid any activity that would be considered high risk, and the actors trained to keep groups of audience following the story, whilst remaining at a safe distance. Temperature checks are undertaken for audience and staff on arrival, and the venue is deep cleaned after every performance, bar equipment sterilised, and hand sanitisers available throughout the venue.

IMMERSIVE LDN has also been granted the use of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre's See It Safely mark. The mark certifies that the venue is complying with the latest Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of all staff and audiences.

Tickets can be booked via www.immersivegatsby.com.

