VIDEO: Stuart Matthew Price Sings 'Stay Awhile' From ISLAND SONG At Its 2014 London Premiere

On the 13 April, 2014, the Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical theatre duo Carner & Gregor brought a concert version of their new musical ISLAND SONG to the studio space at The Other Palace, then known as the St James Theatre. As part of this one-off concert performance, Stuart Matthew Price (Rocky Horror Show, Parade, Shrek) sang "Stay Awhile".

Island Song takes the audience through a year in the lives of five twenty- and thirtysomethings sharing a city, and the chain of surprising, meaningful and partially random connections that bring them into each other's spheres at moments that become pivotal.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

In 2017, Carner & Gregor released a studio cast album of Island Song featuring Jeremy Jordan, Lilli Cooper, Kimiko Glenn, Jackie Burns, and Troy Iwata. You can download the free Island Song studio album from www.islandsongmusical.com

Island Song premiered at the Adirondack Theatre Festival in 2016 (directed and choreographed by Marlo Hunter, musical direction by Vadim Feichtner) and has gone on to dozens of licensed productions around the world, including at Measure For Measure Theatre (Florida), Rose Bruford University (London), Hidden Theatre (London), Song And Dance Players (Singapore), MusicCurrent (Tokyo), Tweet Charity (Bologna), Smallest One (New York City), Circle in the Square Theatre School (New York City), Vanderbilt University, and many more.

