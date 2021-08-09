VIDEO: Sharon D. Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Matthew Henry & More Join Catherine Tate for Virtual Reading of BRODWAY BABY Book

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

A UK virtual reading for the new best-selling illustrated children's book Broadway Baby, written by UK West End and Broadway theatre operator and producer Russell Miller (Guys & Dolls, Blood Brothers, Paramour, On The Town) with Judith A. Proffer, is now available to watch as part of Official London Theatre Kids Week.

Check it out below!

TV and Stage stars set to participate in the event include multiple international Emmy Award and BAFTA nominee Catherine Tate (The Catherine Tate Show, Doctor Who, The US Office), three time Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke MBE (We Will Rock You, Ghost the Musical, Doctor Who, Holby City), Olivier Award winner Matthew Henry MBE (Kinky Boots, Lion King, Avenue Q, The Voice UK finalist), Olivier Award nominee and former Principal of The Royal Ballet Adam Cooper (Grand Hotel, Singin' in the Rain, Guys & Dolls, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake), Hamilton star Simon Anthony Rhoden (Kinky Boots, The Color Purple), Jo Servi (The Lion King, Chess, Jersey Boys, Guys & Dolls, The Color Purple), stage and screen star Claire Sweeney (Chicago, Guys & Dolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Crazy for You, Brookside, Benidorm), Madalena Alberto (Evita, Piaf, Les Miserables, Cats, Get On Your Feet), stage and screen star and former Here'Say singer Suzanne Shaw (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Rocky Horror Show, Emmerdale, Dancing on Ice), Kerry Ellis (My Fair Lady, We Will Rock You, Miss Saigon, Wicked - West End and Broadway and multiple studio albums with Brian May) and Norman Bowman (Les Misérables, Grease, Guys & Dolls).

Released by Meteor 17 Books in October 2020, Broadway Baby is available now at BroadwayBabyBook.com. A portion of proceeds from sales of the book will benefit Theatre Artists Fund.

Artfully illustrated by the award-winning Yoko Matsuoka, this cheeky little Broadway Baby dreams of becoming a Broadway star. Those dreams take us on a truly theatrical journey from his crib to the playground to the heart of New York City, with nods to many elements that make live theatre so special.

Broadway Baby celebrates the importance of theatre and creativity; encourages children and theatre lovers of all ages to create and be whatever you want to be, whoever you are, wherever you are; and reminds readers that even the loftiest of dreams can come true.

Miller was inspired to write Broadway Baby after searching for a gift for his Tony Award-winning producing partner's newborn daughter, Olivia. With nothing suitably theatre-centric available, he carefully crafted this new book as a go-to for theatre fans and performers alike.

"Broadway Baby was born of necessity," said Miller. "I felt there was a real need to create something authentically theatrical that would resonate with theatre lovers and children of all ages, something unique and sincere that serves as a special VIP invitation to join our magical world of theater-land."

Speaking about the virtual reading, Miller added: "The virtual reading unites some of the UK's most talented performers for theatre fans everywhere to enjoy. I'm so grateful to everyone who has generously given their time to read Broadway Baby for this special event in celebration of Official London Theatre Kids Week, supporting The Theatre Artists Fund."

Judith A. Proffer - a former newspaper publisher and award-winning boutique book publisher - worked closely with Miller on all aspects of creating Broadway Baby. Proffer is a musical theatre buff who was "honored and delighted" to help bring the book to life.

Multi-award-winning art director and graphic designer Hugh Syme brings his entertainment-centric brilliance to the book's design. Syme's work has been featured in a wide range of disciplines and by clients ranging from music (Aerosmith, RUSH, The David Geffen Company, Celine Dion, Capitol, Warner Bros, Atlantic, Virgin Music) to brand agencies (Saatchi & Saatchi, Young & Rubicam, Chiat Day) to movie studios (Universal, Paramount Pictures).

Miller has teamed with Spencer Proffer and Los Angeles based Meteor 17 to bring Broadway Baby and its extensions, including toys, animation, and merchandise, to life on multiple platforms.

www.BroadwayBabyBook.com