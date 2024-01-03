VIDEO: Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024

Create Day is on July 2nd, 2024 from 9.15 to 14:45.

Jan. 03, 2024

On July 2nd, 2024 The Royal Opera House will host a free day of singing, dancing and design celebrating the UN Rights of the Child in collaboration with UNICEF.

On the day, KS2 classrooms across England will come together in a mass participation performance with dancers and singers from the Royal Ballet and Opera.

Create Day is themed around the UN Rights of the Child and aims to highlight the experience of children who are denied these rights due to conflict, war, persecution, or natural disaster. It is open to every KS2 class and teacher in England.

Create Day is on July 2nd, 2024 from 9.15 to 14:45.

You can join Create Day from your classroom but we recommend you book your school hall for the day now so your children have lots of space to dance and play.

There will regular breaks throughout the day and enough time to accommodate your lunch schedule!  

Sign your class up now! https://www.roh.org.uk/createday
(No specialist or prior experience required) 






