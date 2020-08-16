VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at SLEEPLESS, Beginning Performances Next Week!

The show will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 25 August.

New musical Sleepless has provided a sneak peek at the show, with a short clip showing Jay McGuiness on stage, singing a clip from one of the songs.

Check out the video below!

Sneak Peak ? pic.twitter.com/8K2zJYHERu - Sleepless The Musical (@SleeplessLDN) August 16, 2020

Sleepless, A Musical Romance will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 25 August.

Kimberley Walsh stars as Annie, alongside Jay McGuiness as Sam, Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob. SLEEPLESS will be directed by Morgan Young and produced by Michael Rose, Encore Theatre Productions Ltd, David Shor and Marc Toberoff.

SLEEPLESS is a new musical with a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by new British writers Robert Scott and Brendan Cull and will feature a 12-piece jazz orchestra. It was originally due to begin performances on 24 March 2020, prior to the UK Government shutdown of theatres.

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, which announced last month it would begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 25 August, will begin using a new accurate COVID-19 test on cast, musicians, crew and theatre staff on a daily basis during rehearsals and during the run of the show. The test is called FRANKD (Fast, Reliable, Accurate, Nucleic-based Kit for Covid19 Diagnostic Detection). Testing will be carried out on-site, since the FRANKD technology does not require a laboratory. Tests results will be sent directly to crew, cast and staff phones via a secure app within an hour of a swab being taken.

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, based on the original story and screenplay of the romcom classic Sleepless in Seattle, will premiere at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London on Tuesday 1 September 2020, with previews from 25 August. The limited season will run until Sunday 27 September 2020. Audiences will be socially distanced and the producers and venue will follow COVID-secure guidelines for cast, crew and audiences.

SLEEPLESS tells the heart-warming tale of Sam, who moves to Seattle with his ten year-old son, Jonah, following the tragic death of his wife. When Jonah phones a radio show, Sam is forced to talk about his broken heart and sleepless nights live on air, and he suddenly finds himself one of the most sought after single men in America and a great news story for feisty journalist Annie on the opposite side of the country. Can Jonah bring the two together on the top deck of the Empire State Building? A fresh and lively book alongside a brand-new musical score bring this most timeless of romantic comedies to life on stage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You