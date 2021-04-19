Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Peter Capaldi, Sheila Atim, Zoë Wanamaker, and More in the Trailer For CONSTELLATIONS

The production will run at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre from 18 June - 12 September 2021.

Apr. 19, 2021  

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst will revive his acclaimed Royal Court, West End and Broadway production of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS which will run at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre from 18 June - 12 September 2021.

Get a first look in the trailer below!

In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, four brand new casts will take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh. The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September). The production will run in accordance with the latest UK government social distancing guidelines.

As part of the Donmar's commitment to accessible ticket prices, over 500 free tickets for CONSTELLATIONS will be available for audiences aged under 26 as part of the Donmar's YOUNG+FREE scheme, generously supported by IHS Markit. In addition, 5000 tickets priced at £20 will be available across the run.

Learn more at https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/constellations/.

