VIDEO: First Look at PRINCE CHARMING at the Little Angel Theatre

Video by West End Video

Fine today … can’t get out of bed tomorrow. That was three months ago. I’ve been in these pants ever since.

It’s a lot of pressure being Prince Charming. There’s all those dragons to fight and kingdoms to save, not to mention being charming all the time. It’s enough to make anyone a little worried.

Holed up in his bed, Prince Charming is making a list of his worries – from being struck by lightning or getting stuck in quicksand to the problem of his unfortunate name. Somebody needs to come to our Prince’s rescue.

This musical is funny, endearing and suitable for anyone who’s ever felt a bit anxious.

'Prince Charming' is A Little Angel Theatre Production. Performances run 18 May - 27 July 2024 at Little Angel Theatre.

Running time: 50 mins

For everyone over 6

Creative Team

Written by Jenny Worton

Directed by Elgiva Field

Performed by Elisa de Grey and Ruth Calkin

Designed by Oliver Hymans

Lighting designed by SHERRY COENEN

Composed by Tom Gray

Associate Musical Direction by Anthony England

Lyrics by Jenny Worton and Tom Gray

Stage Managed by Alex Bradford

