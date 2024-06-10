VIDEO: First Look at PRINCE CHARMING at the Little Angel Theatre

The production runs until 27 July.

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Video by West End Video

Fine today … can’t get out of bed tomorrow. That was three months ago. I’ve been in these pants ever since.

It’s a lot of pressure being Prince Charming. There’s all those dragons to fight and kingdoms to save, not to mention being charming all the time. It’s enough to make anyone a little worried.

Holed up in his bed, Prince Charming is making a list of his worries – from being struck by lightning or getting stuck in quicksand to the problem of his unfortunate name. Somebody needs to come to our Prince’s rescue.

This musical is funny, endearing and suitable for anyone who’s ever felt a bit anxious.

'Prince Charming' is A Little Angel Theatre Production. Performances run 18 May - 27 July 2024 at Little Angel Theatre.

Running time: 50 mins
For everyone over 6

Creative Team

Written by Jenny Worton
Directed by Elgiva Field
Performed by Elisa de Grey and Ruth Calkin
Designed by Oliver Hymans
Lighting designed by SHERRY COENEN
Composed by Tom Gray
Associate Musical Direction by Anthony England
Lyrics by Jenny Worton and Tom Gray
Stage Managed by Alex Bradford




