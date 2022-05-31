VIDEO: First Look at LIFT at Southwark Playhouse



Gartland Productions and producer Chris Maguire have released the trailer for LIFT, which is currently playing at the Southwark Playhouse until Saturday 18th June 2022.

LIFT will celebrate the Jubilee Weekend with an exclusive ticket offer. Quote JUBILEE15 for £15 tickets until Saturday 4th June 2022. *Terms and Conditions Apply

Leading the company, X Factor finalist Luke Friend He/Him (Footloose, American Idiot) will play the role of Busker. He will be joined by West End star Hiba Elchikhe She/Her (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Fiver), playing the role of Secretary.

Direct from Westerburg High School, Kayleigh McKnight She/Her (Heathers, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) will play the role of the French teacher. Also returning to Southwark Playhouse, Jordan Broatch They/Them (Anyone Can Whistle) will play the role of Avatar, with Marco Titus He/Him (Mandela- A New Musical) playing the role of BYT.

Making their professional debut Cameron Collins He/Him will play the Ballet Dancer, Tamara Morgan She/Her will play the role of the Lap Dancer and Chrissie Bhima She/Her will play the role of Avatar.

Directed by Dean Johnson He/Him (Godspell, BKLYN, Dogfight) with Musical Direction and new arrangements by Sam Young He/They (White Christmas, The Man in the Ceiling) and Choreography by Annie Southall She/Her (The Jungle Book, The Boyfriend), this brand-new production of LIFT, music and lyrics by Craig Adams and book by Ian Watson, will run at Southwark Playhouse until Saturday 18th June 2022.

Developed by Perfect Pitch, LIFT is set in a London underground lift, in one man's imagination, on its way to the surface during one minute. In the 54 seconds of the lift's passage, we are taken on a much greater journey that reveals the people behind the masks they wear, the secrets they dare not speak, and the unrealised connections between them.

The creative team will include Andrew Exeter He/Him as production designer (High Fidelity, Hair in Concert, Jon + Jen), Associate Designer by Natalia Alvarez She/Her, Assistant Direction by Eden Howes She/Her and casting by Pearson Casting.

Tickets are available now via Southwark Playhouse website at https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/.