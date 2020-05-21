VIDEO: Christina Modestou Sings 'Anytime You Need A Friend' for Mental Health Awareness Week

During this unsettling time, here at BroadwayWorld we've been buoyed by witnessing the outpouring of support, encouragement and collaboration that members of the arts community have been offering each other as the weeks have passed.

Musicians Alan Williams and Dave Hornberger have just released an addition to their series of lockdown videos to draw attention to Mental Health Awareness Week, featuring a performance of Alan Menken's "Anytime You Need a Friend" by Christina Modestou (Urinetown, Shrek, SIX). We had a quick chat with Hornberger to find out how this lockdown series came about, and the story behind this latest release.

What was the catalyst for you and Alan Williams creating these videos for lockdown?

We wanted to show the world that collectively, as artists, we are still here and have so much to give. Our videos have showcased many talents, whilst bringing joy to so many people. It's been a great way to keep the artists engaged with their craft by giving them a focus - which is so easily lost when in isolation.

The theme for these videos is Disney - what prompted that choice, and how do you go about approaching the various artists?

The Disney catalogue is huge - it covers so many themes - and everyone is touched on many different levels by Disney songs. Myself and Alan do the arrangements for whatever instrumentation the song requires, and then approach the musicians and singers. Usually, the artists are people we've worked with, or people who've approached us. Then, all the artists record themselves on their mobile phones and add their own touch to the collaborations. We have many more up our sleeves!

What prompted you to select "Anytime You Need a Friend" for Mental Health Awareness Week?

This song is a lesser-known track from the film Home on the Range, and we hope the lyrics particularly resonate with people who may be finding this time hard and need to know that they are not alone.

Alan had worked with Christina on Urinetown, Shrek and most recently The Boy in the Dress, so we suggested that she sing this beautiful song, and release it during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Modestou is also the founder of The Agony Actor, a mentoring platform for people in the performing arts, providing support and a safe space for those who are struggling with their mental health.

Check out the video of Christina singing "Anytime You Need a Friend" below!

Credits:

Music: Alan Menken

Lyrics: Glenn Slater

Vocals: Christina Modestou

Violins: Laura Melhuish and Millie Ashton

Viola: Sarah Chapman

Cello: Dave Hornberger

Oboe: Geoff Coates

Keys and Arrangement: Alan Williams

