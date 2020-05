Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Brian May, and a full rock band have come together to perform an "isolation jam" of We Are the Champions!

Check out the video below!

Credits:

MiG Ayesa - vocals & backing vocals

Chris Allan - drums

Darren Reeves - keys & backing vocals

Ally McLachlan - bass

Danny Gomez - guitar

Plus:

Tony Vincent

Alirio Netto

Livia Dabarian

Gerónimo Rauch

Tristan Avakian



and more!

