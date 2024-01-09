VAULT's First Fundraising Gala is Now On Sale

VAULT, the creators of VAULT Festival have found their new London home which will open in Spring 2024 with VAULT Festival returning in the Autumn.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

VAULT, the creators of VAULT Festival have found their new London home which will open in Spring 2024 with VAULT Festival returning in the Autumn.

The new multi-space venue will be in the heart of London and will host a range of creative opportunities, festivals and events across the year.

VAULT is the UK's leading independent festival of live performance and champions underrepresented artists making bold new work

Making their highly anticipated comeback, the creators of the UK's leading independent festival of live performance VAULT, have announced they are building a brand-new venue in the heart of London and that VAULT Festival will return in autumn 2024. Earlier this year, VAULT marked the end of its decade-long run of their flagship event VAULT Festival at its original venue launching the search to find and secure a new home. This new, multi-space venue will be a year-round, long-term home for VAULT, which will open its doors in Spring 2024 and will host the return of the much-loved VAULT Festival, as well as other new creative ventures, particularly aimed at supporting early career artists with more to be announced in the coming months.

VAULT exists to platform work from underrepresented artists who otherwise may not have access to opportunities elsewhere. In response to there not being enough viable opportunities for early and mid-career artists to share and develop risk-taking new work, VAULT's new home will be a reimagined, sustainable future for VAULT and the artists they support. Having left no stone unturned in the search for their new venue, VAULT will be transforming a vacant space in Zone 1 Central London into a thriving artistic hub and are now fundraising to ensure the space is accessible to as many people as possible.   

Also announced is the date for VAULT's inaugural fundraising gala. On Tuesday 19th March 2024, one year to the day since the doors closed on VAULT Festival 2023 in its original home, VAULT will host an elevated evening of fine dining and entertainment at Shoreditch Town Hall. Tickets for the VAULT Gala will go on sale early in 2024.

Director and Co-Founder Andy George said, “We are pumped to have found a new home for VAULT following a challenging few years. The fact we're still alive and kicking, and with a very bright future ahead, is very much thanks to the love and support we've received from artists and audiences who are as determined as we are to keep the mission of VAULT alive. One of our non-negotiables for our new home was ensuring we have step-free access so more people can enjoy the work of our wonderful artists. But we don't want to stop there. We want to install access tools throughout the building so that artists and audiences who are d/Deaf, deafened or living with sight loss can enjoy everything we and our artists do. We want to champion a world that is accessible by default, not by exception."

More details on VAULT's new venue, including its central London location, creative programming and the changes being made to further support independent artists will be announced in early Spring 2024.




