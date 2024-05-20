Three New Productions Will Be Available to Stream Soon From National Theatre at Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three new titles are coming soon to stream on National Theatre at Home, beginning with Till The Stars Come Down next month. Dear Octopus and Underdog will soon follow, with streaming dates to be announced in the future.

Learn more about the upcoming productions below and tune in at ntathome.com.

Till The Stars Come Down

Streaming from 11 June

A passionate, heartbreaking and hilarious portrayal of a larger-than-life family struggling to come to terms with a changing world. Till The Stars Come Down, a new play by Beth Steel, is streaming soon.

Dear Octopus

Streaming soon

When a golden wedding anniversary reunites the Randolph family on the eve of WWII, Dora and Charles must reckon with the adults their children have become. Their children, meanwhile, are haunted by the memory of the family they once were.

Lindsay Duncan (Hansard) plays Dora in this beautiful, contemporary production, directed by Emily Burns (Jack Absolute Flies Again).

Underdog

Streaming soon

This is not a story about well-behaved women. Charlotte Brontë has a confession about how one sister became an idol, and the other became known as the third sister. You know the one. No, not that one. The other, other one… Anne.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

