Cast Announced for CRAZY COQS SINGS BARBIE: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION

Big news, Dolls: The cast of “Crazy Coqs Sings Barbie: A Musical Celebration” has been announced! Following four sold-out performances in New York, the producing team behind “54 Sings Barbie” is bringing the same sparkle to London on 23 June! “Crazy Coqs Sings Barbie: A Musical Celebration” will feature the cult-favorite songs from the Barbie movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s—and, for the first time in the concert series' history, songs from the hit 2023 film—sung by West End performers, as well as recent graduates from ArtsEd, Guildford School of Acting, and more. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the “princess catalogue,” including songs from “Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper,” “Barbie as the Island Princess,” “Barbie and the Diamond Castle,” and more! Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara and a cocktail, and meet us in the West End for a night of doll-icious fun!

The concert will be 23 June at 7:30PM at Crazy Coqs located in Brasserie Zédel (20 Sherwood St, London W1B 5AP). Tickets are £25 and are available at https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/crazy-coqs-sings-barbie-a-musical-celebration/.

MEET THE CAST

Florence Bannigan

Training: Interlochen Arts Academy and The Oxford School of Drama

Credits include: Seize The Cheese (New Wimbledon Theatre) and 54 Sings Barbie (54 Below, New York City). Credits while training include Miss Honey in Matilda The Musical and Agatha/cover Karen in The Children's Hour (Interlochen Center for the Arts).

Florence is so excited to be bringing Barbie home to London and can't wait to celebrate the magic and joy of girlhood at Crazy Coqs!

Jodi Bird

BBC Maestro Course for Tim Rice, “Seize The Cheese” a brand new musical at The New Wimbledon Theatre and a frequent collaborator with Mercury Musical Developments. Enjoyed working with Netflix, Disney and performing in Australia.

Rachel Clare Chan

Rachel is an actress from Singapore. She is a recent graduate from the Royal Academy of Music and the recipient of the ABRSM Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award.

Theatre credits include: Tsubaki Sawabe in Your Lie in April: In Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Ensemble/Cover Bet in Oliver! (Leeds Playhouse), Sayu Yagami in Death Note: The Musical In Concert (London Palladium & Lyric Theatre), Ensemble/Cover Kim in Miss Saigon (Raimund Theatre)

Television includes: The Crown (Netflix)

Emily Goodwin

Emily is a 2023 graduate from ArtsEd. Credits whilst training include Brenda in Catch Me If You Can. Emily performed at the 2023 Olivier Awards Ceremony with the ArtsEd choir, and performed in the ensemble of Doctor Zhivago at the Palladium. She was also in the ensemble of 'Roles We'll Never Play' at The Clapham Grand, and has performed as a soloist in venues such as the Union Theatre, The Phoenix Arts Club and The Pheasantry in Chelsea.

Olivia Hallett

Theatre includes: Originated the role of Marge in ‘KIN' - A New Musical (The Factory Playhouse Hitchin), Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes (The Other Palace), Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (The Bernie Grant Arts Centre and The Factory Playhouse Hitchin), What I Go to School For - The Busted Musical (Theatre Royal Brighton), The Goodbye Girl (Upstairs at the Gatehouse) Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk Pantomime (Little Wolf - The Assembly Halls Tunbridge Wells), Quinn in ‘Chosen' - A New Musical (BEAM 2023), The Boy Who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair (BEAM 2023) Young Rachel in ‘Greatest Days - The Official Take That Musical' (UK Tour)

Emily Ivana Hawkins

Emily Ivana Hawkins is a Welsh 2024 graduate of the BA Musical Theatre course at Guildford School of Acting, and a recipient of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Scholarship. As an avid performer and singing enthusiast, Emily has devoted her career to enveloping the characters she plays with strength, truth and joy. Recent credits include; Violet – Lula Buffington/Music Hall Singer (Guildford School of Acting), Soho Cinders – Dana (Guildford School of Acting). Emily is so excited to be a part of the Crazy Coqs Sings Barbie team and is so excited to share all the love and joy of everyone's favourite girlhood doll!

Mary Moore

Training: Musical Theatre Performance at the University of Chichester Conservatoire, London School of Musical Theatre

Professional theatre credits include: Debbie in Greatest Days (UK Tour), Jan in Grease (West End, Dominion), Amy March in Little Women (Park Theatre), Eva Gottel in The Sorcerer's Apprentice (Southwark Playhouse)

Other projects include: Doctors (BBC), Prom Fever! (workshop for Debbie Isitt), Who You Are (music video for Craig David x MNEK), live recordings for The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Little Women (BroadwayHD)

Lottie Mae O'Kill

Training: Guildford School of Acting

Credits Include: Wendy in Peter Pan, Loughborough Town Hall. Swing in Zog! UK Tour. Ensemble in Bring It On, Southwark Playhouse. Patrice in 13 The Musical, The Ambassador's Theatre.

Lottie Mae is so excited to be performing and they are so grateful for the amazing opportunity!

Jillian Michelle Smith

Jillian is a New York-based performer and recent graduate of Marymount Manhattan College (BFA Musical Theatre). She also holds a Theatre Honors Diploma from Interlochen Arts Academy. Credits include the original New York cast of 54 Sings Barbie (54 Below), Ariel in The Little Mermaid (Noel S. Ruiz Theatre), Broadway Princess Party (Centennial Hall), Anna in Spring Awakening (Long Island Musical Theatre Festival), Ella in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Syosset Theatre Arts), Cinderella in Into The Woods (Dix Hills Performing Arts Center), among others. Jillian is thrilled to be making her UK debut alongside these phenomenal dolls!

Travis Wood

Most recently appeared as “The Cheese” In ‘Seize The Cheese!', a new musical at The New Wimbledon Theatre. Also recently starred in the Greggs ‘Bag Some Joy' commercial. Travis is so grateful and excited to be reliving his childhood being apart of this Barbie experience!

