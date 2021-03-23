USA Streaming Premiere of the Magical New Musical THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE

Don't miss this enchanting British musical!

Set under the northern lights and featuring live illusions, the show explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. It's perfect for the whole family including ages 8+.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role.

Find out more about the show at TSAMusical.com https://www.tsamusical.com/



Limited streaming dates:

25 March - 11 April

Exclusive offer: Book for a stream between 25 and 28 March and Save $6: tickets just $19

Filmed at Southwark Playhouse in February 2021.