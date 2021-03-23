Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

USA Streaming Premiere of the Magical New Musical THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE

Book for a stream between 25 and 28 March and Save $6

Mar. 23, 2021  
USA Streaming Premiere of the Magical New Musical THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE

Don't miss this enchanting British musical!

Set under the northern lights and featuring live illusions, the show explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. It's perfect for the whole family including ages 8+.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role.
Find out more about the show at TSAMusical.com https://www.tsamusical.com/


Limited streaming dates:
25 March - 11 April
Exclusive offer: Book for a stream between 25 and 28 March and Save $6: tickets just $19

Click HERE to book now!

Click HERE to watch the trailer

Enter code BWW19 when booking to access the offer.
Terms and Conditions
Ticket offer valid when booking on the Stellar Tickets website. Valid for all shows to 28 March. Subject to availability.

Filmed at Southwark Playhouse in February 2021.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jennifer Noble
Jennifer Noble
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories
Guest Blog: Mark Ravenhill on his New Audio Play, Angela Photo

Guest Blog: Mark Ravenhill on his New Audio Play, 'Angela'

PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Will Return To The West End From 8 July Photo

PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Will Return To The West End From 8 July

West End Stars Featured in New Documentary LIGHTS OUT Photo

West End Stars Featured in New Documentary LIGHTS OUT

Denise Van Outen Presents Stream of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW Photo

Denise Van Outen Presents Stream of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW


More Hot Stories For You

  • EARTH FOCUS Premieres Tonight on KCET
  • Movie Theaters Could Be Reopening Soon in California
  • GRAMMY Museum Announces Its First-Ever Free Digital Songwriting Workshop For California Students
  • Oak View Group, Live Nation, The Agua Caliente Band Of Cahuilla Indians To Officially Break Ground On New Arena In Downtown Palm Springs