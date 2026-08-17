UNCANNY: FEAR OF THE DARK Livestream to Air September 25

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Danny Robins and Tilted have announced a global livestream of Uncanny: Fear of the Dark, the live stage show inspired by the award-winning BBC podcast Uncanny.

Filmed at Soho Theatre Walthamstow, the production will stream on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. Following the initial broadcast, ticket holders will have access to the recording for 24 hours.

The livestream follows the show's sold-out 2025–26 UK tour, which was seen by more than 75,000 people. Robins, a Walthamstow local, concluded the spring 2026 leg of the tour with two performances at Soho Theatre Walthamstow, one of which was filmed for the event.

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark investigates six purportedly paranormal cases, with Robins bringing accounts of hauntings, apparitions, poltergeists, UFOs and other unexplained phenomena to the stage through storytelling, sound design, video projection and theatrical effects.

Robins is joined by psychologist Dr. Ciarán O'Keeffe and writer and parapsychologist Evelyn Hollow, who examine the cases from sceptical and believing perspectives. The livestream will also feature a dedicated fan chat forum, allowing viewers to discuss theories and share their own experiences as they watch.

The production explores the question of why humans continue to fear the dark, considering whether that fear stems from superstition and evolutionary instinct or the possibility that something unexplained may actually be lurking beyond what we can see.

"I'm thrilled that we are finally able to share our live show with audiences across the world," Robins said. "It's been a long-held ambition to give international access to the live show experience and now we're finally able to do just that."

He added that he was particularly pleased the performance was captured at his local theatre in Walthamstow, recalling "the atmosphere and excitement in that very special building."

Robins created the BBC Radio 4 podcasts Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, as well as the BBC television adaptation of Uncanny. He is also the writer of the West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The production is directed by Sam Hodges and produced by Tilted. Uncanny originated as a BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast produced by Bafflegab Productions and Uncanny Media.

"This livestream event has taken years of planning," Hodges said. "Whether for Uncanny fans who live abroad or weren't able to make any of the live shows, experiencing these stories for the first time, or for those who want to see it from a totally different perspective, this marks a first for the Uncannysphere."

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark will livestream Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m., with on-demand access continuing for 24 hours. The show runs approximately 120 minutes plus an interval and is recommended for ages 10 and older, with parental discretion advised.

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