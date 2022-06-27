UK Government Pledges £25 Million To Give Schools Access To Music Lessons

Children across the country to be supported to find and develop their passions through increased opportunities to study music, learn instruments, and take up sports and activities thanks to a multi-million-pound investment into sports and music education.

The announcement made by the government today (25 June) builds on the pledge in the School's White Paper to provide all children with an enriching school curriculum, helping to level up their opportunities as well as their educational outcomes.

As part of this, tens of thousands of pupils will be given the chance to learn a musical instrument, thanks to new capital funding worth £25 million for schools to purchase musical instruments and equipment. This will include adapted instruments for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), so that every pupil will have the opportunity to develop a love for music.

Schools will also be asked to offer at least one hour of music curriculum a week as part of the launch of a new National Plan for Music Education. Music has been shown to not only support children to develop their creativity, but also their cognitive development, which is why a further £79 million will also be made available every year until 2025 for the Music Hubs programme.

Read the full Government press release here.