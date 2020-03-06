Tyrone Huntley Joins Imelda Staunton In HELLO, DOLLY!; Full Company Confirmed

Full casting has been announced for Hello, Dolly! as one of the most iconic musicals of all time comes to the Adelphi Theatre this summer. This brand new production is headlined by Imelda Staunton, as she reunites with director Dominic Cooke, following the critically acclaimed production of Follies at The National Theatre.

With an unforgettable score by the legendary Jerry Herman, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at the Adelphi Theatre in London on Tuesday 11 August 2020 for a strictly limited 30-week season (Press Night: Thursday 27 August 2020).

Joining the previously announced Imelda Staunton, Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell will be Clare Halse, who will play Minnie Fay. She starred in the lead role of Peggy Sawyer in the iconic Broadway musical 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Her West End credits also include Gypsy and A White Christmas.

Harry Hepple, who will play Cornelius Hackl, has previously performed in Follies at The National Theatre and Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic.

Tyrone Huntley, who will play Barnaby Tucker. Tyrone was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance as Judas in the widely acclaimed production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. He was also previously in the original London casts of Dreamgirls and The Book of Mormon.

Andy Nyman, who will play Horace Vandergelder, is a multi-award winning actor, writer and director. Most recently he won unanimous acclaim and is Olivier Award nominated for his memorable portrayal of Tevye in the celebrated production of Fiddler On The Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and its subsequent transfer to the Playhouse Theatre.

Nyman's acting credits include the Royal Court production of Hangmen and the West End hit Ghost Stories, which he also created and starred in the film adaptation. His various TV roles include Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders and he has frequently collaborated with illusionist Derren Brown, co-writing and co-directing four of his stage shows.

Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell will play Irene Molloy. Jenna recently starred in the UK premiere of The Bridges of Madison County. She won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2006 for her performance in Sunday In The Park With George at the Menier Chocolate Factory (a performance she later reprised on Broadway) and was nominated for her work in the Menier's 2012 revival of Merrily We Roll Along. She also appeared in the acclaimed, London premiere production of Fun Home the Young Vic.

Multi Olivier and BAFTA Award winning Imelda Staunton plays meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried 'half-a-millionaire' Horace Vandergelder. But everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

The full cast also includes: Craig Armstrong, Gemma Atkins, Jenni Bowden, Alan Bradshaw, Natalie Chua, Joshua Clemetson, Brendan Cull, Bessy Ewa, Isaac Gryn, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Paul Kemble,

Emily Langham, Amira Matthews, Sarah Marie Maxwell, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Angelo Paragoso, Tom Partridge, Wendy Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Bree Smith, Christine Tucker, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Herman's timeless score includes 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes', 'Ribbons Down My Back', 'Before the Parade Passes By', 'Elegance', 'It Only Takes a Moment' and 'Hello, Dolly!'.

Imelda Staunton and Dominic Cooke most recently worked together to spectacular effect with the critically acclaimed National Theatre production of Stephen Sondheim's Follies. Now Hello, Dolly! reunites star and director in this classic Broadway musical.

Hello, Dolly! also reunites Imelda Staunton with producers Michael Harrison and David Ian. Their production of Gypsy at the Savoy Theatre was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, and for which Imelda also won the Olivier Award for Best Actress In A Musical for her acclaimed portrayal of Momma Rose.

Tickets are now on sale from www.HelloDollyLDN.com.





