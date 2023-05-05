TravFest 2023 to Feature World Premiere of New Comedy by Isobel McArthur

Sixty years of evolution - TravFest 2023 showcases the power of new writing and innovative theatre, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Scotland's premier new work theatre with a thrilling programme of work that reflects our world today.

TravFest 2203 will feature the world premiere of Traverse Theatre Company production The Grand Old Opera House Hotel by Isobel Mcarthur, with Dundee Rep Theatre.

TravFest 2023 sees the iconic festival and fringe venue showcase an incredible programme of brilliant and bold theatre. In its place at the heart of the Edinburgh Festivals, the Traverse marks 60 years of evolution, innovation, and conversation. Celebrating the cultural voice of the nation by staging a home-grown programme of work, with the Traverse company name to appear across 8 shows in this dynamic and thrilling programme.



On the Traverse 1 stage is an ambitious world premiere from the Traverse Theatre Company, The Grand Old Opera House Hotel by Olivier-award winning sensation Isobel Mcarthur. Hot on the heels of touring two smash-hit shows across the UK, McArthur delivers an extraordinary, brand-new ensemble comedy exploring how art can bring us together in the most hopeless of circumstances. The Grand Old Opera House Hotel marks McArthur's debut original play, which takes us into a sumptuous world filled with the joy and exuberance of her signature writing style. Directed by Traverse Artistic Director Gareth Nicholls, with Composition and Musical Supervision by Michael John McCarthy, The Grand Old Opera House Hotel is sure to be one of the most talked about productions in Edinburgh this August.



At the forefront of this year's Festival is work that the Traverse has originated, supported and championed. After a critically acclaimed run in April, hit show Sean and Daro Flake It 'Til They Make It by Laurie Motherwell, directed by Robert Softley Gale, will burst onto the festival scene, serving a generous helping of Scottish humour and a heart-warming story of friendship and flakes.



As we celebrate our 60th year of making new work we are thrilled to share an incredible programme of brilliant theatre in our home at the heart of the Edinburgh Festivals, spotlighting a wealth of talent, celebrated new writing and thrilling performance.



Groundbreaking, critically acclaimed new work After The Act from Breach Theatre, co-produced by New Diorama in association with Traverse Theatre, gets its first outing in Scotland after a recent box office breaking run in London.



Traverse Theatre will also present Northern Powerhouse representatives, the return of the sensational Bloody Elle from Lauryn Redding - for a limited run only - which will burst onto the stage after playing London's Soho Theatre throughout July, and Things Hidden Since The Foundation Of The World from The Javaad Alipoor Company and HOME, Manchester.



We are delighted to be welcoming back NASSIM by Nassim Soleimanpour in the final week, which has been touring and connecting with audiences across the globe since it debuted at the Traverse Festival in 2017. Audiences can expect to see famous faces from stage and screen - including some Traverse stalwarts from our illustrious 60 years - as they join NASSIM to share in the telling of this illuminating story of connection.



Traverse 2 will present Scottish premieres of Culture Ireland supported work, Celtic compatriots Fishamble's Heaven by Eugene O'Brien, directed by Jim Culleton, and Lie Low from Ciara Elizabeth Smyth & Prime Cut Productions, directed by Oisín Kearney. We are delighted to welcome the finest talent from Scotland, No Love Songs directed by Dundee Rep Artistic Director Andrew Panton, from Dundee Rep in association with Traverse Theatre Company, featuring songs by The View's Kyle Falconer. And Edinburgh International Festival presents, as part of its programme, The National Theatre of Scotland production Thrown by Nat McCleary, directed by Jonny McKnight.



We are proud that in the rich mix of Traverse productions is Cora Bissett's What Girls Are Made Of, co-produced by Raw Material, which will play at the Assembly Rooms for the full festival. Finally, Traverse 3 audiences can enjoy an array of innovative digital theatre through our Chronic Insanity Residency, with an anthology of 5 thrilling works to explore.



More TravFest23 productions and events will be announced in the coming weeks, including full details of our Traverse 3 online programme.



Linda Crooks, Traverse Executive Producer, said:



"TravFest is a labour of love and collaboration, founded on a driving passion to share life affirming and thought provoking performance with and for our local, national and international communities. This year's festival - coincidentally our 60th year of the Traverse - simply wouldn't be here without the input, creativity and support of so many over the years, so we thank you all for joining us on the epic journey thus far and look forward to welcoming you in August once again.



Taking a risk as an artist, producer or an audience member is certainly not for the faint-hearted in these difficult times. Within this programme, our aim is to take up some of the heavy-lifting, take the our customers and friends by the hand in the hope that you can trust us to guide you through an enriching, enlightening and brilliant theatrical journey, and leave you with lifelong memories.



We are immensely privileged to be the hub of the best new work in Edinburgh Festivals each August. In our present world of division, we hope that our theatres and digital platforms can be a place of connection, empathy and joy. We welcome you all to share in the stories on our stages, and join us in conversation about the worlds and characters they portray. We celebrate 60 years of evolution, through our work; no big parties, no fireworks display, just the unbeatable magic of brilliant theatre"



Gareth Nicholls, Traverse Artistic Director and director of The Grand Old Opera House Hotel, said:



"I cannot envisage a better way to mark the Traverse's 60 years of creating bold theatre and bringing global stories to our Edinburgh stages than through our festival programme this year. We have premieres, companies with whom we have long-term collaborations, and - of course - a record number of works bearing the Traverse name. I am incredibly proud to be a part of this thrilling programme, directing the wonderful Isobel Mcarthur's first-ever original play. The Grand Old Opera House Hotel is a raucous and heartfelt piece, on a scale rarely seen on the Traverse stage. I cannot wait to share this epic story of love and connection with our festival audiences, I know they'll be entertained and moved to want more."



TravFest23 productions on sale now.

Traverse Festival 2023 Dates:

In person: Thu 27 July - Sun 27 Aug

Online: Tue 1 Aug - Sun 27 Aug