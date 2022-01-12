Tom Hiddleston Will Return To THE PLAY WHAT I WROTE at Birmingham Rep

Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his acclaimed appearance as the special guest star in the critically acclaimed production of The Play What I Wrote at Theatre Royal, Bath, the first venue on the show's recently announced national tour. Both performances will be filmed for transmission on the BBC later in 2022. The transmission date will be announced in due course.

Hiddleston first appeared in the show in Birmingham for the opening performance on 6 December and the production received universally glowing reviews.

When The Play What I Wrote opened in London's West End, originally directed by Kenneth Branagh, every single review was a rave, every show a sell-out and it won every major theatre award. The Sunday Times called it "a triumph" and The Observer said "audiences weep with laughter". Now a brand new production directed by REP Artistic Director Sean Foley and co-written by Hamish McColl, Sean Foley and, of course, Eddie Braben is bringing sunshine to Birmingham this Christmas.

'Thom' has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called 'A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple'. 'Dennis', on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Thom's confidence will be restored and the double act will go on. But first Dennis needs to persuade a guest star to appear in the play what Thom wrote...

With a mystery guest star at every performance, The Play What I Wrote is once again proving a massive hit with audiences and critics alike.

Previous mystery guest stars have included Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor, Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, Nigel Havers, Jerry Hall, Sir Ian McKellen, Dawn French and Sting.

Performances run 12-22 January. Learn more at https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/