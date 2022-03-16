Timberlake Wertenbaker, Travis Alabanza and Amy Trigg Join BURN IT DOWN at Stratford East

Theatre Royal Stratford East announces the line-up of writers and directors for BURN IT DOWN, a series of six newly commissioned script-in-hand performances about urgent political issues. Each short play will be a stand-alone scrutiny, calling out injustice and interrogating the systems that wield power.

Talking about BURN IT DOWN, Nadia Fall, Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East said:

"The old have been let down, the young aren't falling for it and everyone else can't deny it, things aren't right, tipping points are being reached. There is a restlessness, a vibration, a need to call it out and protest - yes, but actually it's more than that, it feels like people are revving up to bring about some real change and we're here for that, we're inspired by it!"

Tuesday 19 April at 7pm and 8.30pm

The Expendables

By Timberlake Wertenbaker (Our Countries Good/Three Birds Alighting on a Field)

Directed by Anthony Lau

"Protect the economy and if that means some pensioners die, too bad." Words attributed to Dominic Cummings in February 2020, denied by him.

How economically useful are you? How much would you be willing to do for the economy?

The Expendables explores the value of human life, who determines it and how we define it.

"When I was approached for this play, I was asked, 'what makes you angry?' I felt this was the kind of question that theatre needs to ask. I'm thrilled to be part of a series that wants to tackle such a question." Timberlake Wertenbaker

Thursday 21 April at 7pm and 8.30pm

Yummy

By babirye bukilwa (...blackbird hour/the masters house)

Directed by malakaï sargeant

The year is unknown. The players are nameless. Money is king. Being picked is God.

Four Black femmes have made it to the last round of the game, everything is at stake yet nobody is eating.

Yummy examines the relationship between diet culture, fatphobia, anti-Blackness, self-harm, class and misogyny.

"I think it's kind of morbid how intrinsic the normalization of fatphobia and its symptoms are. We obsessively hate anything that doesn't promote thinness. We normalize the often-extreme ways in which thinness is maintained, achieved and celebrated and we chastise those of us that do not subscribe, or cannot afford to." babirye bukilwa

Tuesday 26 April at 7pm and 8.30pm

If I Speak

By Lettie Precious (Living Newspaper/Road To Heaven)

Directed by Leian John-Baptiste

HOST is a passionate creative who wants to change the world. However, what they want to put out into the world may ruffle a few feathers - or be misconstrued as a terror attack on the government if the new immigration rules being pushed in Parliament are passed. HOST must decide what's more important to them, being British and being censored, or losing everything and risking deportation by speaking their truth and changing the world.

"Writing is my megaphone in loud crowds, it is my burning torch, my armour in the battle fields of society and rules. Any opportunity given to me to put pen to paper is a blessing. I'm very excited and feel privileged to be part of this important project." Lettie Precious

Thursday 28 April at 7pm and 8.30pm

I Want To Live

By Jamie Hale (Not Dying/When We Got Sick)

Directed by Lilac Yosiphon

On the 20th March 2020, the wave of the pandemic was breaking across the UK. In London, Sam, a disabled health affairs journalist, values his independence and autonomy above all else.

As the risks to him of contracting COVID-19 become clearer, he is forced to confront the gulf between the way he wants to be living and the reality he now has to face.

Drawing on media from those frenzied days, and the interpersonal tensions that arise in the pressure-cooker of his flat as he navigates a new relationship and old fears, Sam has to ask, can he both have his life, and live?

"One of the obligations of theatre is to challenge dominant narratives and explore untold narratives, and I'm delighted to be a contributing a play to this ground-breaking series." Jamie Hale

Tuesday 3 May at 7pm and 8.30pm

It's Not Like It's Illegal

By Amy Trigg (Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me)

Directed by Jane Moriarty

A group of sixth formers face expulsion from their boarding school after throwing a party on school grounds. The promising students insist that the alleged party was simply a study group. But when Snapchat videos emerge of students necking booze with no homework in sight, things get a little tricky. With their futures at stake, the group of friends start to turn on one another. Soon, suspicion falls on Charlie, the only student who wasn't at the party... is he the whistleblower? And if he isn't, then why is he acting so weird?

An angry comedy about politics, privilege, and parties.

"I've always used writing as a way of working through tangled emotions. So, what better time to grab a pen and paper (laptop and hot chocolate) and write work that reacts to urgent political issues? It feels exciting, terrifying, and important - quite the combo (might need more hot chocolate)."

Amy Trigg

Thursday 5 May at 7pm and 8.30pm

I'm tired of waiting, someone pass me the duct tape

By Travis Alabanza (Burgerz/Overflow)

Directed by Milli Bhatia

I'm tired of waiting, pass me the duct tape written by Travis Alabanza and directed by Milli Bhatia is about two trans girls who are tired of being the ones kept waiting, so decide to take back control. It's a funny, surprising and theatrical look into doctors, the medical system, and what it takes to medically transition in the UK.

"As a writer it is always so exciting to be given a brief that requires you to move quickly. No time to endlessly plan, we have to move and make it. I love Milli's work as a director and I'm really looking forward to seeing what we make together." Travis Alabanza

Stratford East's Learning & Participation team will be running a series of projects alongside the BURN IT DOWN performances, including a spoken word project with local community groups and young people, who will work with artist Nego True to create their response to the societal issues they want to challenge and change.

Their spoken word responses will be made into a short film created with filmmaker Luke Thompson-Allan, which will be available to watch during the BURN IT DOWN series.

In addition, the Learning & Participation team will work in partnership with the Stratford Youth Zone Participation Team to on a new project for Newham-based LGBTQ+ young people, Burn It Down - Queer It Up.

In addition to the young people's projects, a series of workshops will be taking place throughout the course of BURN IT DOWN. Further information to be announced via the Stratford East website and social media channels.