Tickets from £9 for BLANKET BAN at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Tickets from £9 for Blanket Ban

Following a SOLD OUT Edinburgh Festival Fringe run, as winners of the Underbelly and New Diorama Untapped Award, hit-show Blanket Ban transfers to Southwark Playhouse Borough.

"Sometimes I'm afraid of this play."

Malta: Catholic kitsch, golden sun, deep blue sea, Eurovision - and a blanket ban on abortion.

Propelled by three years of interviews with anonymous contributors and their own lived experience, actors and activists Marta and Davinia interrogate Malta's restrictions on the freedom of women.

What does it mean for your country to implement trailblazing social justice laws, but have some of the world's strictest abortion laws?

Blanket Ban is at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 25 Apr - 20 May