Tickets from £30 for GREAT EXPECTATIONS, starring Eddie Izzard

Tickets from £30; Eddie Izzard Performs Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.

 Following her acclaimed New York run Eddie Izzard brings her one woman show to London’s West end stage for a limited 6 week engagement performing Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, playing nineteen of the characters in a unique retelling from Eddie - a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption.

Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard’s boundary-pushing career spans all of these with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. But few know that acting was her first love. This show offers the chance to see Eddie in a solo performance of the master storyteller’s beloved epic, Great Expectations.

Great Expectations is at the Garrick Theatre from 24 May 2023 - 01 July 2023




