Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £25 for West End Does: Hollywood: The Sequel!

West End Does is back for Hollywood: The Sequel! Join them for another fantastic mix of songs from the world of Hollywood including music from animated classics, musical movies, and many more iconic blockbusters!

Featuring a star-studded West End cast to be announced, accompanied by amazing choirs and the West End Orchestra!

PERFORMERS

Including: Alice Fearn (Come From Away) Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar) Frances Mayli (Bonnie and Clyde) Natalie May Paris (Six) Lauren Byrne (Six) Rob Houchen (South Pacific) Sejal Keshwala (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) Lemuel Knights (42 Balloons) and more to be announced.

West End Does: Hollywood: The Sequel! is at Cadogan Hall on 30 April