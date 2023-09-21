Tickets from £23 for AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare's Globe

Tickets from £23 for AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare's Globe

Tickets from £23 for As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe

Celebrate love, transformation, and community in Shakespeare’s joyous comedy, As You Like It, in the Globe Theatre.

The Forest of Arden. Rosalind and Celia are on the run and in disguise; Orlando is pinning his impassioned attempts at poetry to branches; Oliver is seeing fantastical visions of strange beasts.

From the loyal love between family to the sudden love of strangers, and from the vicious love between enemies to the desperate love of remorse, journey into the forest as we embark on a transformative adventure. Who knows what – or who – we might find?

Following 2017’s ‘superb’ ★★★★★ (WhatsOnStage) Othello in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Director Ellen McDougall debuts in the Globe with this exuberant tale of romance and redemption.

Offers and Validity: 

Was £78 - Now £23
Was £43 - Now £23
Was £58  - Now £23

Valid on all performances from 19 September - 29 October
Excludes Friday Evenings & Saturday Performances




