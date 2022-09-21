Tickets from £22 for German Cornejo's Tango After Dark

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Book by 27 September for the intimate dance show at the Peacock Theatre

Sep. 21, 2022  
The intimate and sensual Tango After Dark delves into the world of authentic Argentine tango.

Following its success in 2018, World Tango Champion German Cornejo returns with his superb dance company. Accompanied by two sensational singers and seven musicians playing the great tango composer Astor Piazzolla's Nuevo Tango, which "lends the dancing an extra drive and sizzle" (The Times), these ten world-class Argentinean dancers will keep your passion for tango burning deep into the night.

Offer Details:

Save up to 39%

Was £78 - Now £55
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £58 - Now £38
Was £46 - Now £28

Valid on all performances.

Book by 27 September 2022

German Cornejo's Tango After Dark is at the Peacock Theatre, 11-22 October


