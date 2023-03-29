Tickets from £18 for ES & FLO at Kiln Theatre

Tickets from £18 for Es & Flo at the Kiln Theatre

I know it's difficult. You've obviously been a good friend to her but it's time to let us take over now.

Es and Flo fell fiercely in love in the 80s. They've been secretly living as lovers ever since. But as Es becomes more forgetful, an unexpected carer arrives. When the outside world comes crashing in, Flo must battle to hold onto the woman she loves and protect the life they've built together.

Coloured with memories of the Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp - where Es and Flo first met as activists -Jennifer Lunn's award-winning new play, directed by Susie McKenna, celebrates the love of an older lesbian relationship, women coming together to fight for what's right and the healing power of chosen family.

Es & Flo is at the Klin Theatre from 5 - 24 June