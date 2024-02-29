Tickets Go On Sale Next Week For THE PADDINGTON BEAR EXPERIENCE in London

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for The Paddington Bear™ Experience at 10am on 4th March 2024 at www.paddingtonbearexperience.com.

Created by The Path Entertainment Group in collaboration with The Copyrights Group (aSTUDIOCANAL company) and Lionsgate, Copyrights’ agent for experiences, this unique and fun-filled interactive experience inspired by the nation’s favourite bear will open on Friday 31st May 2024. The Paddington Bear™ Experience will span more than 26,000 square feet of London’s iconic County Hall on the riverside of the Southbank.

Visitors are invited to step into Paddington’s world and embark on an exciting immersive adventure through some of the most memorable locations from the Paddington stories. Starting with the hustle and bustle of Paddington Station, guests will be greeted by a friendly Station Master and taken on a lively train journey through London’s most famous landmarks all the way to the Browns’ charming house at No. 32 Windsor Gardens.

Once inside the famous tree adorned hallway, the Brown family will whisk guests into a whirlwind of multi-sensory activities as they need to help Paddington and his family prepare for a very special occasion – The Marmalade Day Festival!

With numerous themed rooms to explore, interactive games, character interactions, and lots of surprises along the way, the adventure will culminate in a very special Windsor Garden Street party where visitors will have the chance to enjoy the Marmalade Day festival. A range of food (including Paddington’s famous marmalade sandwich!) and beverages will be available to all, as well as an opportunity to enjoy fun and games with the Brown family. The Paddington Bear™ Experience will capture the hearts of the entire family, no matter the age.

Paddington fans should also be on the lookout for ‘Mr Gruber’s Shop’ opening on 1st March at London County Hall. Inspired by the enchanting antique store in the Paddington stories, Mr Gruber’s Shop will give a first glimpse into what to expect from The Paddington Bear™ Experience as well as the opportunity to-purchase tickets and Paddington™ merchandise.