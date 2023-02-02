Tickets From £30 for ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman

Tickets from £30 for Rose

The award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Martin Sherman's Rose transfers to the Ambassador's Theatre for 28 performances, from Tuesday 23rd of May after sell-out runs at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, and The Park Theatre, London once again starring Maureen Lipman.

Olivier Award winning, Maureen Lipman has performed with The National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and has starred in innumerable West End productions including, Messiah, Wonderful Town, ReJoice, Glorious, Oklahoma and Daytona. For the last five years she has been delighting television audiences as Evelyn Plummer on Coronation Street.

Written by award-winning Martin Sherman whose other plays include Bent, Messiah, A MadHouse in Goa as well as When She Danced, the films Alive and Kicking and Mrs Henderson Presents as well as the Broadway Musical The Boy From Oz.

Rose, a woman whose tumultuous journey through anarchic times takes her from the devastation of Nazi- occupied Europe to the allure of the American dream. Through the life of one woman Rose tells the story of a century where everything changed except the violence of the strong against the weak.

The original production of Rose was produced at the National Theatre and on Broadway in 1999. It is perhaps even more relevant today, with the plight of refugees and allegations of antisemitism continuing to dominate the news. This powerful production is a moving reminder of the harrowing events that shaped the last century.

Rose is at the Ambassadors Theatre from 23 May - 18 June