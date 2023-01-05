Tickets From £17 for New Musical IN CLAY

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Based on a true story, In Clay is a new one-woman musical told from a small kitchen in the suburbs of Paris in the late 1930s.

Coloured canvases and vases litter the space. A well-used foot-pedalled pottery wheel is visible to one side. Marie-Berthe Cazin, a ceramist in her early 40s, eagerly awaits the arrival of her closest friend, Henrietta Tirman, a celebrated artist.

As Marie prepares for the joyous evening ahead of them, she is transported back to their first meeting as students. The chasm between who she was and who she is now prompts Marie to reminisce, and dream about what could have been.

Directed by Grace Taylor (SIX Associate Director, Stay Awake Jake), In Clay combines jazz manouche with contemporary musical theatre in a story of near misses, unfulfilled potential, and the joy of creating art.

In Clay is at The Cage at The VAULT Festival from 24 - 28 January