Tickets Exclusively On Sale For THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY

“I am tired of myself tonight. I should like to be somebody else.”

A deal with the devil; eternal youth, for the ultimate price.

Golden Globe-winner Sarah Snook returns to London in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY.

Star of Succession, The Dressmaker, Pieces of a Woman and The Master Builder (The Old Vic), Sarah Snook takes on all 26 roles in this gripping, witty and vibrantly contemporary production that breathes new life into Oscar Wilde’s classic tale.

This ground-breaking production – adapted and directed by multi award-winning Kip Williams, Artistic Director of the acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company – delivers an explosive interplay of live performance and video in an astonishing collision of form.

Experience the theatrical event of the year during its strictly limited run at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Booking Period

Until 11 May 2024

Ticket Prices

From £69